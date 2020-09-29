Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — West St. Paul police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person responsible for illegally dumping furniture and trash on multiple occasions.
According to police, they have been getting dumping complaints for over a year in one specific area of town.
“The amount of furniture and trash that has been dumped has created a large financial burden on several of our tax payers to dispose of all the waste,” police said.
Authorities were able to capture some photos of the vehicle and a partial photo of the driver.
Anyone who recognizes the Jeep, its owner or is the individual one responsible for the dumping is asked to contact Detective Casey Kohn at 651-552-4200 or at ckohn@wspmn.gov.
