MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Forty Minneapolis restaurants say they’re worried the perception of downtown right now will kill their businesses, and they’re publicly asking for the mayor’s help.
The restaurants jointly wrote a letter to Mayor Jacob Frey Tuesday about their concerns. They say public safety and perception of public safety are greatly impacting the viability of restaurants downtown.
The letter calls for Frey to create a plan of action to make public safety a priority, to get people back downtown, and help businesses survive.
Some the restaurants making up this group calling for action include Black Sheep Pizza, Dakota Jazz Club, Smack Shack, Hell’s Kitchen and Brit’s Pub.
Web Extra: Map Of Restaurants In The Twin Cities Metro Area That Have Closed Since COVID-19
WCCO spoke with Tanya Spaulding, who lives and works downtown and is representing all the restaurants in this group, and she says right now the city is at the turning point where change needs to happen.
“We want them to address that there is an issue in downtown that needs to be fixed now, before downtown Minneapolis goes in the wrong director for good,” Spaulding said. “What is the plan of action? We want zero tolerance for the crime, for the harassment, for the assaults, for the theft. and we want the greater community to know it is not lawless. There is law here.”
WCCO has reached out to Frey for comment, and has not yet heard back.
You must log in to post a comment.