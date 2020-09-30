MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health has issued the latest update on the spread of COVID-19 in the state, and in the last 24 hours, the state has added 689 more cases to its total, along with another 16 deaths, all people above 60 years of age.

The Minnesota Department of Health says that the total number of cases in the state since the start of the outbreak has reached 99,134. The death toll is at 2,036. Meanwhile, 89,392 people have recovered from the virus and no longer need to self-isolate.

As of this point, 7,701 people have been hospitalized with the disease. Of those, 2,146 were admitted into intensive care.

Since the start of the outbreak in March, more than 1.4 million people in Minnesota have been tested for COVID-19, and more than 2 million tests have been processed. In the last 24 hours, almost 13,000 tests were processed.

According to the state’s Dial Back Dashboard, the positivity rate is hovering around 5% as of Sept. 21, due to the data lag.

Another measure by which authorities are determining the state’s progress is the number of new cases per 100,000 residents. As of now, the Dial Back Dashboard reports that figure is at 17 per 100,000, which represents the highest number the state’s seen since the start of the pandemic.

The latest seven-day rolling average for hospital admissions per 100,000 is also trending upward as of the latest reports.

In Wisconsin, COVID-19 patients are filling hospitals, forcing doctors to transfer patients to other facilities and build waiting lists as the disease surges across the state. The latest positivity rates as indicated by the number of positive tests against the total number of tests processed stands above 20%, in contrast to Minnesota’s 5%.