Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota DNR is investigating how a cougar made its way into Bloomington before being struck by a vehicle.
According to the DNR, the cougar was apparently hit and killed by a vehicle near Interstate 494 and I-35W in Bloomington Tuesday morning.
Now, the 115-pound male cougar is at the DNR Wildlife Research office in Grand Rapids, where they will perform a necropsy to determine if the cougar is wild and where it may have originated, among other things.
While cougars have been spotted and verified from time to time in Minnesota, the DNR says evidence suggests they are transient animals from Western Dakotas.
You must log in to post a comment.