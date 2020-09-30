MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials from Kasson-Mantorville Schools near Rochester say students in grades seven through 12 will transition to a hybrid learning model after a rise in COVID-19 cases.
The School Board voted Monday night to shift the learning model starting October 5. The board cited “exponential growth” of COVID-19 in Dodge County as their reasoning.
According to the Dodge County Public Health (DCPH), there were 21 new positive cases in the county over the weekend — 8 of those are 5-18-year-old students in multiple districts.
DCPH’s expects cases to reach 42 by this Thursday. The cases are expected to be even higher the following week. Officials say there is now reason to believe there is “in-school” transmission.
As of Tuesday, two additional positive cases were confirmed at the high school, bringing the total to five in the past four school days.
Prekindergarten through sixth grade will remain in-person.
