MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 27-year-old Maplewood man is expected to be charged with indecent exposure and lewd behavior after an incident at a Hugo elementary school parking lot.
The Washington County Sheriff’s office says a woman spotted the man Friday at about 4 p.m., after school hours, in a black pickup truck outside of Oneka Elementary School.
The woman said the man asked her to come over to the truck as she walked by. She instead notified a school employee about the situation, took a picture of the truck and captured his license plate before he left the scene.
Deputies were able to use that information to track the man down in another Hugo parking lot.
The man’s identity will be released after formal charges are filed by the county attorney’ office.
You must log in to post a comment.