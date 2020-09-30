Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The body of a 29-year-old Hibbing man who went missing Sunday has been located by search team volunteers.
According to Itasca County officials, trained K-9 dogs along with the search team volunteers found the body Tuesday morning.
The discovery happened on the shoreline of Lake Pokegama, near where the man was last seen in Grand Rapids.
“The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all who helped in the search efforts: MN State Patrol, MN DNR, Itasca County Search and Rescue and Dive team, Meds 1, and many volunteers,” the sheriff’s office said.
