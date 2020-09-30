MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Paul Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding six classic cars stolen from an auto shop.
Investigators say the theft happened Sunday at a business on the 2000 block of West Seventh Street. Police suspect a group of people kicked in the door and drove off with the cars, among them a Cadillac Coup deVille.
The owner of the cars, a 77-year-old man, has spent years fixing them, police said, adding that the theft has left him heartbroken.
A full list of the stolen cars include: a 1967 Chevy Impala, a 1965 Pontiac LeMans, a 1965 Pontiac GTO convertible, a 1960 Cadillac Coup deVille, a 2000 Pontiac Firehawk, and a 2000 GMC pickup. Images of the cars can be found here.
Anyone who’s seen these cars or has information on the theft is asked to call St. Paul police at 651-266-5560.
