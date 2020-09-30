MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While the presidential political rallies are meant to energize each party’s base, they have also become increasingly emotionally charged.
WCCO photojournalist Dymanh Chhoun was on assignment Wednesday night to get reaction ahead of President Donald Trump’s rally. While he was gathering video, he was attacked by a Trump supporter who was confronting a group of Joe Biden supporters.
“You guys want to be peaceful? Be peaceful. You want to be violent? Come to me!” the man said.
He then punched Chhoun’s camera phone out of his hand. Chhoun was not hurt. He identified himself as a member of the media, and was recording the video in a public space. The group eventually backed off.
The attack was reported to Duluth police, who say they are investigating.
