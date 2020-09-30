MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — President Donald Trump is slated to stop in the Twin Cities for a fundraiser Wednesday before holding a rally later in Duluth.
According to his campaign, the president will be at a private fundraiser in the west metro. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem will be among the attendees.
Later Wednesday, Trump is scheduled to speak to supporters at the Duluth International Airport. The president and his Democratic rival Joe Biden have been focusing on Minnesota in recent weeks, with the candidates and surrogates making stops across the state.
RELATED: Why Minnesota Matters In The 2020 Presidential Election
Although Minnesota hasn’t voted Republican in a presidential election since 1972, it’s become a battleground state, even as recent polls show Biden with a lead.
The president’s visit Wednesday comes a day after the first presidential debate, which was a 90-minute spectacle of interruptions and personal attacks.
Moderator Chris Wallace, of Fox News, could hardly stop Trump from interjecting and talking over Biden, who at one pointed called the president a “clown.”
