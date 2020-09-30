MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings say there have been zero COVID-19 cases confirmed in the organization since the team’s matchup against the Tennessee Titans.
On Tuesday morning, the Titans announced three players and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19, prompting both teams to shut down in-person activities. The Titans’ next matchup against the Baltimore Ravens has since been postponed.
During a virtual press conference Wednesday, Vikings’ general manager Rick Spielman says the team, as of now, is planning on playing against the Houston Texans this weekend.
“We’ll be ready and prepared to play on Sunday,” Spielman said.
According to head athletic trainer Eric Sugarman, the NFL expected this to happen and there are protocols in place to deal with outbreaks. He called the situation a “case study” in seeing if COVID-19 can spread during NFL games.
Sugarman says the team will return to practice with “very enhanced” protocols. He also cautioned that, despite zero cases, the team is still on high alert because symptoms of the virus can sometimes take several days to appear.
You must log in to post a comment.