MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With Minnesota surrounded by four states that are currently listed among the New York Times’ five worst when it comes to COVID-19 cases per capita, the state’s own total of positive cases has now surpassed the 100,000 mark.

The Minnesota Department of Health says that in the last 24 hours, they’ve added 1,066 more cases, bringing the total up to 100,200. The death toll stands at 2,049, with 13 of those deaths reported in the last day, all of them 55 years of age or older with roughly half coming from those living in long-term care facilities or assisted living.

As of this point, 7,758 people have been hospitalized with the disease. Of those, 2,148 were admitted into intensive care. Meanwhile, 89,980 people have recovered from the virus and no longer need to self-isolate.

WCCO App: Click here to download WCCO’s new news app.

Since the start of the outbreak in March, more than 1.42 million people in Minnesota have been tested for COVID-19, and more than 2 million tests have been processed. In the last 24 hours, more than 25,000 tests were processed.

According to the state’s Dial Back Dashboard, the positivity rate is hovering around 5% as of Sept. 22. Another measure by which authorities are determining the state’s progress is the number of new cases per 100,000 residents. As of now, the Dial Back Dashboard reports that figure is at 18 per 100,000, which represents the highest number the state’s seen since the start of the pandemic.

The latest seven-day rolling average for hospital admissions per 100,000 is also trending upward as of the latest reports.

In Wisconsin, COVID-19 patients are filling hospitals, forcing doctors to transfer patients to other facilities and build waiting lists as the disease surges across the state. The latest positivity rates as indicated by the number of positive tests against the total number of tests processed stands above 20%, in contrast to Minnesota’s 5%.