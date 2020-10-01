Comments
Welcome to WCCO.com’s 2020 political guide!
We reached out to all Minnesota candidates running for U.S Senate and U.S Congress this fall. Candidates were asked to provide a two-minute video discussing their platform as well as answer a set of our viewer’s questions.
Above is the video and below are the answers Ilhan Omar provided. This is not a paid advertisement nor does WCCO endorse any candidate.
Responses from Ilhan Omar, Democratic candidate for the 5th District:
Candidate did not supply answers to the written questionnaire.
You must log in to post a comment.