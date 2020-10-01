Welcome to WCCO.com’s 2020 political guide!

We reached out to all Minnesota candidates running for U.S Senate and U.S Congress this fall. Candidates were asked to provide a two-minute video discussing their platform as well as answer a set of our viewer’s questions.

Above is the video and below are the answers Jim Hagedorn provided. This is not a paid advertisement nor does WCCO endorse any candidate.

Responses from Jim Hagedorn, Republican candidate for the 1st District:

Do you believe racial disparities exist in Minnesota and across the country? If so, what policy changes would you propose to combat this?

Candidate did not respond to this question.

Do you believe the federal government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has been adequate? If not, what could have been done differently? Do you believe there should be a national mask mandate?

Our federal response has been strong, ranging from the president’s shutdown on China travel to the Vice President’s Task Force working cooperatively with all 50 states. I’ve personally worked to streamline FDA regulations for Mayo Clinic’s plasma trial, expand telemedicine across state lines, fully fund our fine rural hospitals through the CARES Act, pushed the President to invoke the Defense Production Act to reopen meat-packing plants, enact the successful Paycheck Protection Program, and joined with New Hampshire Democrat Chris Pappas to gain expanded use of the Employee Retention Tax Credit to help our small businesses and employees. A mask mandate is unnecessary. Minnesotans are already suffering needlessly because of mandates issued by our Blue governor – mandates that did not follow science or even remotely accurate modeling.

What policy changes would you propose to jump-start the economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic? Should the federal government pass an additional stimulus bill? If so, what should it include?

We continue to rebound much stronger and faster than the “experts” predicted. If only Blue state governors, like ours, would get out of the way and enable small businesses to fully open and truly empower local school districts to decide about in-person classes, the economy would be that much stronger with high-wage jobs.

President Trump and Republicans built the strongest economy in U.S. history with record-low unemployment. That was just seven months ago. We did it once and we will do it again, and get there with the proven pro-growth policies of less regulation, tax reform, U.S. energy independence and trade deals like USMCA that are good for America’s farmers and workers.

What do you think is the root cause of the civil unrest in our community and across the country?

Candidate did not respond to this question.

Do you believe that funding for police departments should change, and if so, how should those funds be redirected? Should the federal government implement national police standards?

I strongly support our police forces and will continue to vote against legislation aimed to defund the police. There are federal policies that can help improve safety and transparency, while standing behind our law enforcement officers. For example, I am a cosponsor of the JUSTICE Act, which offers commonsense ways to enhance safety, transparency and training while continuing to fight for justice and law and order. I also support President Trump’s recent executive order that takes the first steps toward enhancing the safety of our communities and police officers. This executive order will help promote best practices for officers across the country and will establish means for police departments to share information about and respond to incidents of excessive force. I will continue supporting our law enforcement officers at the Congressional level and defending the rule of law.

Do you believe the government should subsidize broadband internet access for rural areas? Should public school districts reimburse families for the cost of distance learning?

I understand how rural communications infrastructure is critically important to southern Minnesotans, our economy and way of life, and reliable rural broadband helps our small businesses and farmers. I support making broadband internet accessible for rural areas.

Do you think the current Minnesota gun laws are adequate? If not, what changes would you make?

My opponent’s agenda is the same as the rest of the socialist Democrats: ban classes of firearms, mandate national registration, confiscate your guns. It’s bad policy and bad politics.

I oppose such extremism and will continue to defend the 2nd Amendment and the right of citizens to keep and bear arms for lawful purposes. I unapologetically support the 2nd Amendment and the inalienable right of self-protection and possession of firearms for lawful purposes.

Do you support legalizing the recreational use of marijuana?

No, I oppose legalizing the recreational use of marijuana. Law enforcement offers that I’ve spoken with across the district confirm that marijuana is a gateway drug that leads to many problems for families in our communities.