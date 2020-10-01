Welcome to WCCO.com’s 2020 political guide!

We reached out to all Minnesota candidates running for U.S Senate and U.S Congress this fall. Candidates were asked to provide a two-minute video discussing their platform as well as answer a set of our viewer’s questions.

Above is the video and below are the answers Kendall Qualls provided. This is not a paid advertisement nor does WCCO endorse any candidate.

Responses from Kendall Qualls, Republican candidate for the 3rd District:

Do you believe racial disparities exist in Minnesota and across the country? If so, what policy changes would you propose to combat this?

As the Twin Cities and our leaders look to rebuild, consider needed reforms in policing, and pursue justice for George Floyd, the enduring question is how to address the consistent disparities between African-Americans and other ethnic groups. It is time we address an uncomfortable truth. The chief barrier to the advancement of the African-American community is the rise of fatherless households – not racism, police brutality, or white privilege.

Our country will not meaningfully resolve the significant economic, health, and educational disparities between black Americans and other groups until we address the single parent household crisis plaguing the African-American community. We can do this through legislation, community engagement, and by shifting values in the African-American community to emphasize two-parent families.

Do you believe the federal government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has been adequate? If not, what could have been done differently? Do you believe there should be a national mask mandate?

The federal response has been largely effective in mitigating economic turmoil caused by the pandemic, but the most important economic stimulus will be the approval of a vaccine to treat COVID-19. We must also engage in the hard discussions about the impact continued deficit spending will have on the national debt and the negative consequences it will have on future generations.

What policy changes would you propose to jump-start the economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic? Should the federal government pass an additional stimulus bill? If so, what should it include?

We must continue to manage the coronavirus in order to revitalize, secure, and strengthen our economy by easing burdensome regulations, realigning our medical supply chain to end our reliance on foreign manufactured medical supplies, and passing trade agreements that are fair for all Americans.

What do you think is the root cause of the civil unrest in our community and across the country?

Americans are disheartened because many of those around us want to define and divide us by our differences rather than unite us by our history, mutual inheritance, and shared experience. Whether it is the media, multi-millionaire athletes, Hollywood celebrities, or even our friends on social media, we are bombarded with divisive messages and litmus tests to prove our adherence to the new ideology. On a daily basis, Americans face pressure to align themselves with the “socially acceptable” message emanating from the power structures of our country.

Together, we must reject this dogma of division to ensure Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s dream lives on in America – an America in which individuals are not judged “by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”

Do you believe that funding for police departments should change, and if so, how should those funds be redirected? Should the federal government implement national police standards?

George Floyd’s tragic death illuminated the need for reforms addressing police strategy, training, and monitoring. At the same time, it is imperative that we give police officers the support and training they need. The efforts to defund and abolish the police threaten our physical AND economic security. The majority of police officers risk their lives on a daily basis to protect and serve the community. Our campaign was the first to forward a detailed plan to reform policing and protect our communities, which can be found at https://bit.ly/3lw281n, and includes planks to:

· Support, encourage, and implement community policing

· Provide better training of law enforcement tactics, including on use of force, de-escalation tactics, and intervention.

· Intervene, retrain, review, monitor, and remove problem officers

· Update and implement procedures for reporting, investigating, and disciplining use of force misconduct

Do you believe the government should subsidize broadband internet access for rural areas? Should public school districts reimburse families for the cost of distance learning?

Candidate did not respond to this question.

Do you think the current Minnesota gun laws are adequate? If not, what changes would you make?

Candidate did not respond to this question.

Do you support legalizing the recreational use of marijuana?

Candidate did not respond to this question.