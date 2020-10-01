Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin says a motorist was injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon.
According to the sheriff’s office, the crash occurred at around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of 690th Avenue and 1070th Street just south of River Falls, Wis.
Officials say the driver, a 24-year-old man from River Falls, was traveling in a 2001 Subaru Forester eastbound on 690th Avenue when he entered the north ditch and struck a tree.
The driver was taken via ambulance to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with undetermined injuries.
The crash is being investigated.
