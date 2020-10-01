CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
State Tournaments Not Approved For Fall SeasonBy WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) says winter sports are a go — with some changes.

On Thursday, the MSHSL approved the “maximized winter season” with a 30% reduction in regular season games and meets due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There will also be a slightly delayed start.

Under the current COVID-19 guidelines set by the state’s health department, no spectators will be allowed at indoor events in school facilities. A limit of 250 fans will be allowed at outdoor facilities.

The MSHSL did not approve state tournaments for the fall season, so fall sports will end with section championships.

