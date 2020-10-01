MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) says winter sports are a go — with some changes.
On Thursday, the MSHSL approved the “maximized winter season” with a 30% reduction in regular season games and meets due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There will also be a slightly delayed start.
First practice dates …
Nov. 9 Dance
Nov. 23 B hockey, adapted floor hockey, B basketball,
Nov 30 Alpine/Nordic skiing, wrestling, B swim/dive, G hockey
Dec. 7 Gymnastics, G basketball https://t.co/eY1uYuEZEn
— John Millea (@MSHSLjohn) October 1, 2020
Under the current COVID-19 guidelines set by the state’s health department, no spectators will be allowed at indoor events in school facilities. A limit of 250 fans will be allowed at outdoor facilities.
The MSHSL did not approve state tournaments for the fall season, so fall sports will end with section championships.
This is a developing story, so check back for more.
You must log in to post a comment.