MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Maple Grove police say three teens are in custody after two cars were seen exchanging gunfire Thursday afternoon on Highway 169.
Officers were called to the southbound lanes of the highway near the Interstate 694 interchange at about 1:17 p.m. They were able to stop one of the vehicle involved and arrest three passengers. The highway was closed down for a short time during the initial investigation.
Police say they don’t believe anyone was hit by bullets or hurt in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Jon Bueckers at 763-494-6191.
