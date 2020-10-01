CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Welcome to WCCO.com’s 2020 political guide!

We reached out to all Minnesota candidates running for U.S Senate and U.S Congress this fall. Candidates were asked to provide a two-minute video discussing their platform as well as answer a set of our viewer’s questions.

Above is the video and below are the answers Tom Emmer provided. This is not a paid advertisement nor does WCCO endorse any candidate.

Responses from Tom Emmer, Republican candidate for the 6th District:

Candidate did not supply answers to the written questionnaire.

