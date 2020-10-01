Welcome to WCCO.com’s 2020 political guide!

We reached out to all Minnesota candidates running for U.S Senate and U.S Congress this fall. Candidates were asked to provide a two-minute video discussing their platform as well as answer a set of our viewer’s questions.

Above is the video and below are the answers Tyler Kistner provided. This is not a paid advertisement nor does WCCO endorse any candidate.

Responses from Tyler Kistner, Republican candidate for the 2nd District:

Do you believe racial disparities exist in Minnesota and across the country? If so, what policy changes would you propose to combat this?

2020 has been a very tough year for not only America, but for the world as well. COVID-19 has been difficult on our economy and with the riots happening downtown, businesses here in Minnesota are really struggling to get by.

Recently law enforcement has been facing a high level of hostility from some of the communities they serve. I think there are opportunities to pass meaningful reforms to help support police officers. I believe that having national standards and an expansion of training would be a good way to fix some of the issues that police departments are having and can be beneficial to local communities. The bill introduced by Rep. Pete Stauber was a good start at addressing some of the major issues we are facing.

The policies being pushed by Democrats to defund the police are very dangerous and will leave our local communities vulnerable to those who would do them harm.

Do you believe the federal government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has been adequate? If not, what could have been done differently? Do you believe there should be a national mask mandate?

In most major crises we have faced as a nation, the federal government has provided an assistance role to state and local governments. I think our state has done a good job of working together to keep Minnesotans safe and healthy, and the federal government has provided strong support and the resources necessary to combat the pandemic. Republicans have a plan to triple rapid COVID testing and develop a vaccine that is safe, effective, and available this year. That will be the most effective solution to defeat the virus and keep America healthy.

What policy changes would you propose to jump-start the economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic? Should the federal government pass an additional stimulus bill? If so, what should it include?

Republicans have a plan to rebuild the greatest economy in history. We need to support local businesses and their workers with $200 billion in forgivable loans through the Paycheck Protection Program. That will be an enormous help to our small businesses and workers across America. I will also fight for proven pro-growth tax policies that increase take-home pay and encourage innovation in our business community.

What do you think is the root cause of the civil unrest in our community and across the country?

Our country has become increasingly divisive in recent years. We need to bring back civility and respect in our discussions about politics and how to solve our country’s problems. The divisive climate has led to this moment. In Congress I pledge to be an advocate for civility and respect to make our nation a better place where we can all debate the issues without tearing each other down.

Do you believe that funding for police departments should change, and if so, how should those funds be redirected? Should the federal government implement national police standards?

I am not in favor of defunding or abolishing our local police departments. The vast majority of police officers are good men and women who serve their communities honorably and put their lives on the line for us every day to keep us and our families safe.

I have never had the honor of being a police officer, but I am a Marine Special Forces Operations officer, and I know what it’s like to be in harm’s way. I have the utmost respect for our police, and will fight every day that I’m in Congress to make sure that they have the funding equipment and training that they need to go out and get the job done while returning home safely to their families at night.

Do you believe the government should subsidize broadband internet access for rural areas? Should public school districts reimburse families for the cost of distance learning?

Under the Republican Commitment to America plan we can bring high-speed internet to every household in the United States, and I am committed to doing that in Congress. I do believe families should be reimbursed for the cost of distance learning. We also should provide financial support for parents who need to work and need assistance providing childcare for their kids.

Do you think the current Minnesota gun laws are adequate? If not, what changes would you make?

I am a supporter of the 2nd Amendment and will always stand up for the constitution, and I’m proud to have the endorsement of the National Rifle Association. At the federal level I will make sure that 2nd Amendment rights are protected. However, Minnesota gun laws are a state issue and should be left to the states as long as they don’t violate the constitution.

Do you support legalizing the recreational use of marijuana?

This is a state issue and should be left up to the states to decide.