MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Following a visit to Minnesota, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump both tested positive for COVID-19.

During Trump’s visit, several prominent Minnesota Republicans, including Congressmen Tom Emmer, Jim Hagedorn, and Pete Stauber flew with him aboard Air Force One. They were joined by Jason Lewis, who is currently running against Sen. Tina Smith in the November election. They have chosen to self-isolate following their potential exposure.

On Friday morning, Joe Biden confirmed he and Jill Biden tested negative for the virus, even after relatively close contact during the first presidential debate.

Minnesota DFL party members wished the President and the First Lady well.

Sen. Smith said she wished them a speedy recovery. Their diagnosis is “an important reminder that no one is immune to COVID-19. Please, wear a mask,” she said.

Wishing Donald and Melania Trump a full and speedy recovery. An important reminder that no one is immune to COVID-19. Please, wear a mask. Practice social distancing. It's on all of us to stop the spread. — Tina Smith (@TinaSmithMN) October 2, 2020

Amy Klobuchar echoed Smith’s well-wishes, and also added, as her husband was hospitalized with the virus in March, that “no family should have to go through” the difficult disease.

I’m sending my thoughts and prayers to the President and First Lady. My family knows firsthand how difficult this disease can be, and no family should have to go through that. We’re wishing them a speedy recovery. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) October 2, 2020

Trump’s announcement came just hours after Minnesota surpassed a benchmark number for COVID-19: on Thursday, the state surpassed over 100,000 cumulative cases.

Walz referenced the timing in his tweet, wishing the President and the First Lady a “speedy recovery.”

Having just surpassed 100,000 COVID-19 cases, Minnesotans know firsthand that this virus is serious. Gwen and I send our prayers to the President and First Lady. We wish them a speedy recovery. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) October 2, 2020

DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin also released a statement, saying “All of us at the Minnesota DFL Party wish the President and First Lady a swift and full recovery from COVID-19. We are praying for their health and the well-being of those they have come into contact with in the past few days.

“This troubling news underscores the ongoing threat posed to us all by the coronavirus pandemic. We must remain vigilant, follow the CDC guidelines, and abide by Minnesota’s mask order to limit the spread of this virus and protect our health and that of our friends, families, and communities,” he continued.