MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting in the Phillips neighborhood Thursday night.
According to police, officers were in the area of 26th Street East and Bloomington Avenue when they heard the sound of a gunshot. While running toward the sound, officers were notified of a ShotSpotter activation in the area.
Then, officers located a man, believed to be in his 30s, lying in the roadway and suffering from a gunshot wound. The man had no pulse and wasn’t breathing, so officers began CPR and wound management.
Officers were later relieved by paramedics, and the victim was taken to Hennepin Healthcare. He died a short time later.
No one is in custody and police are investigating. Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
