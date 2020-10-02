MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in St. Anthony are investigating after eight men, with baseball bats and two replica handguns, reportedly fought with a Cub Foods employee Friday evening.

According to the St. Anthony Police Department, officers received a call at about 5:30 p.m. of a fight happening at Cub Foods on Silver Lake Road. The 911 caller said there were eight men fighting with one employee.

While officers were on their way, they received an update that people had baseball bats and one man was armed with a handgun.

Officers arrived at the scene and located the suspect vehicle, which was occupied by eight men. Due to the report of a witness indicating a handgun was involved, officers conducted a “high risk” stop of the vehicle.

All of the occupants were ordered out of the vehicle and temporarily put in handcuffs.

During the investigation, officers located two replica handguns and determined that the vehicle involved had altered license plates.

It was also confirmed that those in the vehicle were there to confront an employee and were involved in the altercation.

Authorities say there were no injuries involved.

The case remains under investigation – at this time authorities believe there is no danger to the public.