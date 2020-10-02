WASHINGTON (AP/WCCO) — President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19 just days after a Minnesota rally.

Shortly before midnight Thursday, the president tweeted the earth-shattering announcement, saying the quarantine and recovery process has began and “we will get through this TOGETHER!”

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Melania Trump says both are “feeling good.”

As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020

Earlier in the evening, it was announced that Hope Hicks, one of the president’s closest aides, tested positive for the coronavirus.

RELATED: President Trump Returns To Minn. After Chaotic 1st Debate: ‘We Are Going To Win Minnesota’

Hicks serves as counselor to the president, and traveled with him to Minnesota Wednesday for a fundraiser in Shorewood, followed by a rally in Duluth. She tested positive Thursday, according to an administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private health information.

Following that announcement, President Trump said he and Melania Trump took tests and went into quarantine.

Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Hicks is the closest aide to Trump to test positive so far. Hicks traveled with the president multiple times this week, including on Marine One, the presidential helicopter, for a Minnesota rally Wednesday, and aboard Air Force One to Tuesday night’s first presidential debate.

RELATED: Trump Supporter Attacks WCCO Photojournalist Before Duluth Rally

WCCO confirms that all three Minnesota GOP Congressmen — Toe Emmer, Jim Hagedorn and Pete Stauber — were aboard Air Force One with Trump and Hicks Wednesday. Former Congressman Jason Lewis, who is currently running against Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith in the November election, was also on board.

Minnesota GOP Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan, who is married to Hagedorn, wished everyone a speedy recovery. Hagedorn has stage four kidney cancer.

We wish @realDonaldTrump @FLOTUS and Hope Hicks a speedy recovery. To any others that may also have been impacted, we wish good health for all. Thinking of everyone tonight. 🌸 https://t.co/shSCgqzlOj — Jennifer Carnahan (@jkcarnah) October 2, 2020

Christine Snell, communications director for Lewis’ campaign, gave this statement to WCCO Thursday evening: “Congressman Lewis wishes Ms. Hicks well, and I can confirm that at no time did the Congressman and Ms. Hicks speak or interact Wednesday.”

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)