MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Locally, medical experts across the Twin Cities say the President testing positive for COVID-19 is a good reminder that the virus is still around and still a risk.

“Hopefully it does bring light to the fact that this is a disease that is still present and unfortunately growing in some cases,” said Dr. Kate Hust.

Hust, who works at Hennepin Healthcare, has been treating COVID-19 patients since the initial outbreak. And even though the symptoms haven’t changed much, the age of those getting COVID-19 has expanded.

“Cough, trouble breathing, sore throat, we may see runny nose are what we see the most,” said Dr. Hust, adding nausea and diarrhea as well. “We have perhaps a younger age range that have been included over the past, several months. And that maybe people are less ill than they were in March or April, but we suspect that’s a sign of the type of people that are getting sick which unfortunately now is a younger crowd.”

That younger crowd includes college students and young adults. Dr. Hust said treatment still varies as much as the symptoms do.

Most people recover at home with the help of acetaminophen or ibuprofen. In more serious cases, hospitals can give patients a variety of treatments.

“Plasma can be used in some cases to help people who are very ill. Sometimes they need respiratory support to have a breathing tube added to help the respirations that is happening in their lungs. Remdesivir is another medication at times that is used,” said Dr. Hust.

And Dr. Hust said that the virus continues to treat people differently. She’s hoping the President and First Lady’s positive tests are a reminder to take it seriously.

“Our hope is that anybody who is infected has a mild course. And best case scenario in a couple days they feel better, finish their 10 days of quarantine, and feel great by the time they are done,” said Dr. Hust.

She adds that the same prevention protocols still apply- wear a mask, stay socially distant, and continue to wash your hands.