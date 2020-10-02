MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19 following a trip to Minnesota, prompting several Republicans who had contact with the president to go into quarantine.

WCCO has confirmed that three Minnesota GOP Congressmen — Tom Emmer, Jim Hagedorn and Pete Stauber — were aboard Air Force One with Trump Wednesday. Former congressman Jason Lewis, who is running against Sen. Tina Smith, was also on board.

Following news of the positive test, Lewis wished the Trumps a speedy recovery and said he will be isolating himself.

“The Congressman is feeling fine and displaying no symptoms, but out of an abundance of caution he has already begun the self quarantine process and will be getting COVID tested as soon as possible,” Lewis’ campaign said.

Meanwhile, Emmer says he has not been experiencing symptoms and has been tested.

“Jacquie and I are praying for the health and well-being of President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. I am not exhibiting symptoms and have been tested for COVID by the Office of the Attending Physician and should receive my results within 24 hours,” Emmer said.

Minnesota House Minority Leader Rep. Kurt Daudt also met with Trump during his visit to Minnesota Wednesday, and will also self-isolate.

“First and foremost my prayers are with the President and First Lady for a speedy recovery. I am not currently experiencing any symptoms, but out of an abundance of caution I am being tested again on Friday for COVID-19 after testing negative on Tuesday ahead of the President’s visit. I will remain in self-quarantine until results are received,” Daudt said.

It was an honor to greet President @realDonaldTrump as he arrived in Minnesota for his latest campaign visit. The Trump campaign and @mngop have built an unprecedented ground game and Republicans are fired up to win in November! #mnleg #mngop pic.twitter.com/EXQZ6RkAgv — Kurt Daudt (@kdaudt) September 30, 2020

Daudt says he tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday ahead of the president’s visit Wednesday. He said the outdoor meeting on the tarmac “lasted fewer than five minutes, and no handshakes took place.”

Hagedorn, who has stage four kidney cancer, also released a statement saying he was tested Friday morning but that he wasn’t in close contact with the president.

“Rep. Hagedorn spoke directly with Dr. Brian P. Monahan, the Attending Physician of the U.S. Congress. Because Congressman Hagedorn’s interactions with the president and others who tested positive did not meet the criteria of close contact – within a distance of six feet for a duration of more than 15 minutes – Dr. Monahan advised the congressman to continue his official duties, such as voting on the House floor, wear a mask, and delay air travel until the results of his COVID-19 test are confirmed as ‘negative,'” Hagedorn said.

Hagedorn added that he wishes the Trumps a full and speedy recovery, as well as “all dealing with illness.”

Minnesota GOP Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan, who is married to Hagedorn, said she was not at any events involving Trump due to a busy campaign schedule.

“We wish our President, First Lady, Hope Hicks and any others impacted a speedy recovery to good health,” she said.

