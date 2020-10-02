Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — University of Minnesota officials say two robberies happened Friday afternoon.
A safety bulletin says the first robbery occurred around 2:45 p.m. in the area of 29th and Como Avenue Southeast, and the second robbery happened shortly after. In one of the robberies, a gun was visible, but was not fired.
The two male suspects were described as being between 19 and 25 years old; one was wearing a green jacket and the other wearing a black hoodie.
University officials urge residents and students in the area to use caution.
