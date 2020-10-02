MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The City of Minneapolis has updated its outdoor dining guidance for the fall and winter season.
City officials say the guidance gives flexibility to expand outdoor dining while restrictions on indoor dining are in place.
According to the guidance, restaurants that already have a temporary expansion on private property or a sidewalk cafe are permitted to continue through the winter. However, restaurants that expanded outdoor dining on a public right-of-way, such as “parklet”-style seating in a parking lane or public street, must stop using it by Oct. 31.
Restaurants will be able to use tents or other enclosed spaces to expand seating on private property. The guidance notes that any enclosure with three or more sides is considered indoor dining and must follow indoor dining COVID-19 restrictions, including capacity limits, mask wearing, spacing and more.
City officials say all outdoor dining areas must consider snow removal needs, structural ability of the tent or enclosure to hold the weight of snow without collapsing and how to meet American with Disabilities requirements.
Outdoor heating elements that follow fire safety regulations will be allowed.
For the full guidance, click here.
