MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – In the last 24 hours, the Minnesota Department of Health says the state has added 1,434 additional COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths.

The report comes soon after President Trump was taken to Walter Reed Medical Center after he tested positive for COVID-19. Three Minnesota Republican congressmen who were on Air Force Once with him on Wednesday have tested negative.

There is now a cumulative 102,787 number of COVID-19 cases in the state, with a death toll of 20,73. However, 91,844 people who have contracted the virus no longer need to be isolated.

More than 29,492 tests have been processed in the last 24 hours.

Since the beginning of the outbreak in Minnesota in March, 7,846 cases of COVID-19 have lead to hospitalization, with 2,170 leading to a stay in the ICU.

MORE: MDH’s COVID-19 Situation Update

More than 1.46 million people in Minnesota have been tested for COVID-19, and almost 2.1 million tests have been processed.

According to the state’s Dial Back Dashboard, the positivity rate is hovering above 5% as of Sept. 23. Another measure by which authorities are determining the state’s progress is the number of new cases per 100,000 residents. As of now, the Dial Back Dashboard reports that figure is at 18 per 100,000, which represents the highest number the state’s seen since the start of the pandemic.

The latest seven-day rolling average for hospital admissions per 100,000 is also trending upward as of the latest reports.