MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz has ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff to honor fallen firefighters on Sunday, Oct. 4.
“This act of recognition honors the goal of bringing every firefighter home safely at the end of every shift,” Walz said. “Minnesota firefighters have served a vital role in responding and protecting people during this year’s tragic fire season on the West Coast.”
He also encourages individuals, businesses, and other organizations to join in lowering their flags to honor Minnesota firefighters, who have been killed or injured in the line of duty, and their families.
