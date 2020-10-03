MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — President Donald Trump released a video Saturday saying he’s beginning to feel better and thinks he’ll “be back soon.”
After testing positive for COVID-19 on Friday, Trump was admitted into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland.
In the four-minute video, Trump expressed he “wasn’t feeling so well” when he checked into the hospital, but is “feeling much better now.”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 3, 2020
He says the doctors are working hard to get him back to the White House, and over the next few days, he says he’ll know more about his health update.
Trump also says the First Lady Melania Trump is “doing well” and “handling it nicely.”
Later in the video, Trump expressed his gratitude for the “outpouring of love” he has received since his diagnosis.
RELATED STORIES:
- COVID Contact Tracing Is Crucial After Trump’s Minnesota Visit
- White House Physician’s Claim That Trump Was ’72 Hours’ Into Diagnosis Raises Questions About MN Visit
- Three MN Republican Congressmen Face Criticism For Taking Delta Flight After Exposure To President Trump
- Duluth Mayor Urges Trump Rally Attendees To Get Tested, Self-Isolate
You must log in to post a comment.