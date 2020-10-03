CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Local TV, Minneapolis Police, Minnesota News, Missing Person

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis police are asking for the public’s help in locating Channing Michael Florenz, a 38-year-old who was last seen in St. Paul on Friday morning.

According to the police, Florenz is experiencing mental health issues and is not well.

Florenz is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing about 145 pounds. He is a Black man, bald, and has brown eyes. The last time he was seen, he was wearing a plaid shirt, a maroon sweatshirt, jeans, and bright colored glasses. He drives a black Nissan Rogue.

Credit: Minneapolis Police

Police say it is highly possible that he has traveled outside of the metro area.

They urge anyone who has seen him to call 911.

Comments