Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis police are asking for the public’s help in locating Channing Michael Florenz, a 38-year-old who was last seen in St. Paul on Friday morning.
According to the police, Florenz is experiencing mental health issues and is not well.
Florenz is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing about 145 pounds. He is a Black man, bald, and has brown eyes. The last time he was seen, he was wearing a plaid shirt, a maroon sweatshirt, jeans, and bright colored glasses. He drives a black Nissan Rogue.
Police say it is highly possible that he has traveled outside of the metro area.
They urge anyone who has seen him to call 911.
You must log in to post a comment.