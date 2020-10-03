MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin has become the third Republican senator in recent days to test positive for COVID-19.
According to his office, he returned to Washington on Sept. 29 and has since been exposed to someone who had tested positive. He learned of the exposure and was tested for the virus on Friday. That test has since come back positive.
JUST IN: @SenRonJohnson tests positive for #COVID19, his office says: pic.twitter.com/McjM4G1wHu
— Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) October 3, 2020
Johnson is one of a number of prominent Republican politicians who have tested positive since President Trump’s announcement of his positive diagnosis. Others who have tested positive include Adviser Hope Hicks, Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina, and Sen. Mike Lee of Utah.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
You must log in to post a comment.