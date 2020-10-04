MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials reported 1,048 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and seven additional deaths.
The additional cases bring the state’s total positive cases to 103,826, with 93,148 no longer needing isolation. More than 7,887 people have needed hospitalization since the pandemic began.
The state’s death toll is now 2,080. Of those who have died, 1,486 have occurred in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
MORE: Minnesota Health Dept.’s Situation Report On COVID-19
Testing is now at 2,146,411 overall in the state. More than 28,000 tests were completed in the last 24 hours.
According to the state’s Dial Back Dashboard, the positivity rate is hovering above 5% as of Sept. 23. Another measure by which authorities are determining the state’s progress is the number of new cases per 100,000 residents. As of now, the Dial Back Dashboard reports that figure is at 18 per 100,000, which represents the highest number the state’s seen since the start of the pandemic.
The latest seven-day rolling average for hospital admissions per 100,000 is also trending upward as of the latest reports.
