MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A duck hunter was rescued Saturday evening after clinging to a boat for several hours in the Hesitation Wildlife Management Area in Crow Wing County.
The sheriff’s office says someone heard the man calling for help in the wildlife area at about 5:15 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies had to use a drone to locate him on Rice Lake, which is described as very shallow and swampy.
Officers from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources then moved in on a flat-bottom mud boat to reach the man, an area resident in his 60s, who was hanging onto the back of his boat.
Authorities say the man was very cold, but was conscious and able to talk. He was transported to an area hospital. His condition has not been released.
