MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Minneapolis say a man has died after a shooting overnight.
According to police, officers responded around 2:20 a.m. to the 4300 block of 46th Avenue South.
Upon arrival, officers found a man, believed to be in his 30’s, in critical condition inside a building. The victim was suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to a hospital where he later died.
Officials say preliminary information indicates that a dispute occurred and escalated into a shooting. The suspect fled prior to the officer’s arrival.
Homicide detectives are canvassing the scene for evidence. The name of the victim, along with the nature and cause of death will be released at a later time.
No additional information is available.
