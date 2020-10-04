MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Police say a man is in custody in connection to a shooting that left one person injured overnight.
According to police, officers responded around 1:20 a.m. to 4th Street N and 1st Avenue N after hearing sounds of shots fired in the area. There, officers found a scene but no victim.
Officers then located a possible suspect a short distance away and made contact. The individual, an adult man, was arrested for probable cause weapons and booked into the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center.
While this was going on, Minneapolis Police were notified that an adult man walked into HCMC with a non-life threatening gunshot wound that is believed to have occurred in this incident.
No additional information is available at this time.
