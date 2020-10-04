Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Blue Earth County say a woman has died in an ATV crash Saturday night.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded around 8:15 p.m. to rural Lake Crystal. There, officials say the driver was pinned underneath the ATV after the vehicle rolled on uneven ground.
Despite life-saving efforts, the victim, identified as 63-year-old Cynthia Dawley of Courtland, was pronounced dead at the scene.
No additional information is available at this time.
You must log in to post a comment.