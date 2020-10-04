MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Surly Beer Hall and Beer Garden in Minneapolis is temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 this weekend.
The announcement, made Sunday on the business’s website, says the company has notified customers and others employees who were in close contact with the infected worker.
The destination venue will be closed until at least Tuesday, Oct. 13, but Surly will continue brewing, packaging and shipping beer in the meantime.
Surly officials also said in their statement that the closure “may affect the union election that’s already underway.” The company reached an agreement last month with Unite Here Local 17 on election terms for workers who are seeking to unionize out of health and safety concerns.
Workers announced their intent to organize in late August. Just a few days later, Surly announced it was closing its beer hall indefinitely on Nov. 1, triggering accusations of union busting.
Unite Here and Surly later settled on terms for the election, with the union dropping its charge of unfair labor practices.
