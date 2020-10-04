MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One of the major issues in Minnesota’s U.S. Senate race is the handling of the Coronavirus. The race pits incumbent Democrat Tina Smith against former Congressman Jason Lewis.

Lewis is a strong supporter of the president and was actually with President Trump last week when he was here in Minnesota. Lewis has been sharply critical of widespread COVID-19 restrictions. He even sued Governor Tim Walz in federal court arguing that Walz’s COVID restrictions are unconstitutional.

A Federal Judge threw out that lawsuit the same day President Trump held his rally in Duluth. Because Lewis was with the President and on Air Force 1, he is quarantining until he gets COVID test results.

But will Lewis’s positions on COVID help or hurt his bid for US Senate? He was a guest on WCCO Sunday Morning.

“I think this proves our point if you are in that bubble where you are doing constant testing, constant contact tracing you are doing masks, all of that and you still get it, you can see why people are skeptical of the lockdowns,” Lewis explained.

The Real Clear Politics website average of all polls in the Minnesota Senate race shows Smith with an 8 and a half-point lead. Lewis says internal polls show the race is much closer.

In the Senate, Smith has voted against recent Republican-backed COVID aid bills saying they did not go far enough and include enough help for the public.