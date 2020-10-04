Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 36-year-old man is in custody following a high-speed chase in Jackson County, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.
The pursuit occurred around 12:30 a.m. Sunday on I-94.
Officials say a trooper successfully deployed tire deflation devices to disable the suspect vehicle which was reportedly stolen from Mt. Horeb, Wisconsin.
According to the state patrol, the suspect vehicle crashed in the ditch near the city of Black River Falls shortly after striking the tire deflation devices. The driver, a 36-year-old Kenosha man attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended near the scene of the crash.
Officials say no injuries were reported from the crash or the arrest. No additional information is available at this time.
You must log in to post a comment.