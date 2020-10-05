Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A southeastern Minnesota primary school is closing due to several confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Byron Public Schools announced Monday that Byron Primary School — which teaches kindergarten, first- and second-grade students — will close Tuesday. Distance learning will then begin Wednesday, and last tentatively until Monday, Oct. 19.
District officials say the decision was made after conferring with Olmsted County Public Health Services.
The move comes within two weeks of school districts in Brainerd and Kasson-Mantorville making similar calls after coronavirus cases grew in several schools.
