MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Wild announced Monday it’s trading forward Ryan Donato to the San Jose Sharks for a third-round draft pick in 2021.
The #mnwild has acquired a third-round selection in the 2021 #NHLDraft from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for forward Ryan Donato.
The 24-year-old winger acquired 23 points in 62 games with Minnesota last season, and has collected 57 points in 130 career NHL games with Boston and the Wild.
The Wild currently has six picks including a ninth overall section in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, which is being held virtually this year.
