Title: News Operations Manager
ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED
Department: News
WCCO is looking for a technically-minded manager who believes in problem solving, good communication and innovation.
JOB DESCRIPTION:
- Oversee and troubleshoot the Sienna media management system as well as FCPX edit rooms.
- Assist in implementing and maintaining the Grass Valley Stratus system as well as the transition to Edius editing systems.
- Manage our digital asset workflows (archiving, deleting etc), laptop and truck edit systems; leading upgrades whenever needed.
- Collaborate pool and remote coverage planning, i.e. Trials, Elections, Super Bowl, Final Four, and other large events.
- Lead ENG training and safety initiatives.
- Be the master of troubleshooting in collaboration with the Production Manager.
- Lead the station’s drone efforts.
- Manage the operations budget and long-term planning efforts, mapping out equipment, software and workflow best practices.
- Assist the chief photographer and maintenance with fleet management and equipment purchases and repairs.
- Think big and forward by exploring cutting-edge tools to advance our news gathering.
- Set and maintain high show standards for live shots, story transfers, titling and metadata.
- Attend weekly news manager and engineering meetings.
- Handle file transfers and video requests.
- Must be available to work any shift required in a 24/7 newsroom including weekends and evenings.
- Other duties as assigned by the News Director.
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Minimum three years’ management experience.
- Detail oriented with excellent organizational, budgetary, personnel management, communication and client relationship skills.
- Work well under pressure including tight budgets, deadlines and direction changes.
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Understanding of basic IT concepts and software workflows.
- Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, Communications or related field.
Click here to apply online.
(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)
It is the policy of CBS to afford equal opportunity to all, to discriminate against none, to take affirmative action to promote equal employment and advancement opportunity regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, disability, veteran’s status, marital status, or height or weight.
