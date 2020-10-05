MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka and U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis have both tested negative for COVID-19 following last week’s meeting with President Trump, who has tested positive for the virus.
“Today I was notified my test for COVID-19 was negative,” Sen. Gazelka said in a statement Monday. “Following my doctor’s advice, I am limiting activities and will be tested again later this week to confirm the results.”
Mn Senate Majority Leader @paulgazelka announces he has tested negative for Covid. He was one of the top Mn Republicans who met with @reaDonaldTurnip last week
— esme murphy (@esmemurphy) October 5, 2020
Gazelka was tested on Friday morning and notified of the results early Monday morning.
Jason Lewis’ campaign also confirmed that Lewis was tested out of an “overabundance of caution” and received negative results Monday morning.
“Although guidance from the Office of the Attending Physician of the House of Representatives as well as my own doctor suggests I did not meet the criteria of ‘close contact’ with the President, which is being within six feet for a duration of fifteen minutes, out of an overabundance of caution I nevertheless self quarantined for four days and got tested, and I’m pleased to say that I’ve been feeling fine, received negative tests results this morning, and will be returning to the campaign trail,” Lewis said.
