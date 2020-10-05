MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Crow Wing County say a 60-year-old man was rescued from Rice Lake Sunday evening.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded around 5:15 p.m. after a concerned resident reported hearing someone yelling for help in the area of the Hesitation Wildlife Management area, which is located in the Bay Lake Township and encompasses much of Rice Lake.
Upon arrival, deputies were able to hear a man yelling for help but initially were unable to locate him due to the terrain and bulrushes. Rice Lake is a very shallow swampy lake with limited access to water.
Deputies were eventually able to find the man with the help of a drone. He was seen in the water, holding onto the back of his boat. Officials say it appeared he had been duck hunting.
Minnesota DNR officers also responded to the area and were able to reach the individual on a flat bottom mud boat. The hunter, a 60-year-old man from rural Brainerd, was pulled from the water. Officials say he was very cold but was conscious and talking. At this time, it is believed he was in the water for several hours.
The individual was transported back to land to awaiting Crosby Ambulance paramedics. The sheriff’s office thanked all who assisted in the rescue.
You must log in to post a comment.