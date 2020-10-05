MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Polk County say a man was killed after being struck by a car on Saturday.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded around 11 a.m. to a report of a crash on US Highway 8, just east of the Hwy 46 North junction.
Upon arrival, authorities located a man being attended to by good samaritans and emergency medical personnel.
Officials say it appears the man had stopped his vehicle on the north shoulder of Hwy 8, exiting his car and entering the travel lane to pick up a piece of metal that was laying in the road.
As vehicles passed, the victim entered into the eastbound lane of travel when he was struck by a vehicle. According to the sheriff’s office, the vehicle traveled a short distance before pulling over.
The man later died at the scene. The victim’s identity has not been released.
No additional information is available.
You must log in to post a comment.