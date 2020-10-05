Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota is issuing a safety advisory after an early morning break-in and assault near campus.
According to the university, the incident happened around 3:48 a.m in the area of 10th Avenue and University Avenue SE. There, officials say two suspects, described as in their early 20’s, broke into the back door of a residence and assaulted the victims.
One of the suspects was described as wearing a black sweatshirt with a Nike symbol. According to the university, the suspects threatened the victims with a knife.
No additional information is available.
