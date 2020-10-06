Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police are investigating a shooting Tuesday involving teenagers in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood.
Police spokesperson Mike Ernster says officers were called to the 1000 block of York Avenue at about 3:30 p.m., where they encountered an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to Regions Hospital, and is expected to survive.
A 17-year-old boy arrived at Regions soon after with a gunshot wound to the arm. Police arrested another 17 year old at the hospital, who they say was aiding an offender.
Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting.
