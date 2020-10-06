Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota lawmaker who was on Air Force One with the President last week was supposed to take part in a debate Tuesday night, but that debate has now been canceled.
Rep. Jim Hagedorn said he tested negative again on Monday and is back to campaigning.
Democrat Dan Feehan is his challenger for southern Minnesota’s first congressional district.
WCCO Radio’s Blois Olson says they were unable to find accommodations for production and COVID-19 safety concerns that both campaigns could agree to, so it was canceled.
